OnTerra Systems Announces January 2022 RouteSavvy Software Enhancements

OnTerra Systems LLC
·4 min read

New January 2022 RouteSavvy route planning software offers new capabilities & functions that support delivery management & make RouteSavvy even easier to use

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy route planning software for small businesses (www.RouteSavvy.com), today announced significant January 2022 RouteSavvy software enhancements. The new January 2022 version of RouteSavvy provides more features & functions for delivery management & makes RouteSavvy route planning software even faster & easier to use.

Highlights of January 2022 RouteSavvy Software Enhancements

Highlights of January 2022 RouteSavvy software enhancements include the following:

  • New Route Cloning Function – Users have always been able to create new routes and edit existing routes. RouteSavvy’s new route cloning function is simply a faster way to create a new route based by cloning an existing route and then making additional changes.

  • Address Auto populate Function – RouteSavvy now offers a more powerful address look-up function. Users can start typing the address of a new stop, and RouteSavvy automatically will suggest address options for users to choose based on their IP address & geographic location. RouteSavvy will provide a dropdown list of nearby options that can be chosen – speeding the process of adding individual addresses to a route. RouteSavvy also features points of interest, i.e., landmarks that might require deliveries, pickups, sales calls, or service calls which don’t have a specific address. Examples include parks, golf courses, dumpsters, any business location, and more.

  • Enhanced Route Line Display – RouteSavvy now can display a route on top of territories, delivery radiuses, or other shapes on the map. This allows route planners to better determine if stops should be moved from one route to another because they can see whether a route is encompassed within one specific territory or if the route crosses into other territories.

  • Quick Zoom Function – When users add a new address into RouteSavvy for route planning, they can use a new function to zoom to that location on the map with one click.

  • Drive Distance & Drive Time Now Exportable – Once RouteSavvy has generated an optimized route, that route can either be printed & given to drivers or exported to a driver’s cell phone or tablet to be synched with a turn-by-turn navigation system. As part of the route export process, drive distance & drive time data now will be exported.

  • Support For SSL – RouteSavvy is unique in that routing information is stored with the user’s browser. This preserves security because sensitive data is not stored on a central RouteSavvy nor does it travel over the internet, thus reducing the need to use SSL encryption. However, for those businesses or non-profits that would prefer to be operating on an SSL designation, RouteSavvy now offers that option.

“The pandemic has driven a huge shift toward local home delivery of everything from groceries to alcohol – and RouteSavvy has been enhanced to provide more delivery management functionality – as well as just being even easier to use and deploy,” said Steve Milroy, president of OnTerra Systems. “Whether businesses or non-profits are involved in deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, or sales calls, the January 2022 version of RouteSavvy provides powerful, affordable route planning capabilities that are ideal for small & mid-sized businesses and provide exceptional value and return on investment.”

About RouteSavvy
RouteSavvy (www.RouteSavvy.com) is affordable, web-based, route optimization software developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems. RouteSavvy helps business owners generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. RouteSavvy costs just $39 per vehicle per month for 1 vehicle; $30 per vehicle per month for 2-5 vehicles; $25 per vehicle per month for 6-10 vehicles; with volume pricing available for fleets with 11 vehicles or more. RouteSavvy has proven ROI and generates immediate savings that typically pay for the monthly investment within the first month of usage. OnTerra Systems also offers RouteSavvy Application Program Interface so software developers can integrate RouteSavvy route optimization functionality into the applications they are developing.

About OnTerra Systems
Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a software company that provides RouteSavvy routing software (www.RouteSavvy.com); the MapSavvy Web Mapping Service as an affordable source of aerial imagery (www.MapSavvy.com); and Bing Maps integration products and licensing (www.OnTerraSystems.com). OnTerra Systems’ mission is to provide traditionally expensive web mapping technologies at prices that small & mid-sized businesses and non-profits can afford. OnTerra Systems has thousands of customers and is a long-time Microsoft partner. OnTerra can be reached at: www.onterrasystems.com or 720.836.7201.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR Agency – Denver, Colo.
303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com


