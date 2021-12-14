Ford to make booster announcement as Ontario top doc says new Omicron approach needed

TORONTO — A government source says Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Wednesday about COVID-19 booster doses.

The news comes as the province's top doctor says he will recommend Ford's government take provincewide measures to combat the rapidly spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the regional approach to public health restrictions was designed with the Delta variant in mind and Omicron poses a different threat.

He says an announcement will come later this week, with health officials reviewing restrictions such as maximum group sizes for gatherings.

Though the new variant is still being studied, Moore says there is evidence that it transmits more easily and that more fully vaccinated people are becoming infected with it.

Omicron is on track to become the dominant strain in Ontario and Moore says all new cases should be treated as Omicron going forward, meaning all their contacts must isolate for 10 days even if they are vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press