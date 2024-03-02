Ontario's Scott Howard opens Brier with 7-5 win over B.C.'s Catlin Schneider

REGINA — Ontario's Scott Howard started his Canadian men's curling championship with a 7-5 win over B.C.'s Catlin Schneider.

In other Pool A afternoon openers, Reid Carruthers beat Matt Dunstone 7-5 in an all-Manitoba matchup, Alberta's Brendan Bottcher earned an 11-3 win over Andrew Symonds of Newfoundland and Labrador and Northern Ontario's Trevor Bonot defeated New Brunswick's James Grattan 9-4.

Pool B play continued Saturday evening. Defending champion Brad Gushue, Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, Jamie Koe of Northwest Territories and Alberta's Aaron Sluchinski were 1-0.

Alberta's Kevin Koe, Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith, Nova Scotia's Matt Manuel and Quebec's Julien Tremblay all started 0-1.

The top three teams in each pool of nine advance to a six-team playoff round, from which the four Page playoff teams will emerge.

The winner March 10 represents Canada at the world championship starting later this month in Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press