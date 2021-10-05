Ontario's police watching is investigating the death of a man at Devil's Punchbowl

HAMILTON — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at Hamilton's Devil's Punchbowl conservation area Monday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police were called to Stoney Creek shortly after 3 p.m., where they located a 31-year-old man.

Authorities say the man jumped into the gorge.

EMS found him on the ground below, where he was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press