Ontario's high school teachers' union ratifies new contract with province

Members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation have voted in favour of a deal that was reached with the provincial government last month.

Although full details of the agreement were not made immediately available, OSSTF president Harvey Bischof said larger classes, mandatory e-learning, and reduced funding for student supports "will still be a reality" in Ontario schools next September.

Although imperfect, Bischof said the deal "could have been much worse."

"While we were able to fend off some of the Ford government's most egregious attacks on education, members will not forget this government's efforts to undermine publicly-funded education in Ontario," Bischof said in the statement.

The union, which represents some 60,000 teachers and education workers, announced a tentative agreement with the province on April 20, ending a tense round of bargaining.

In recent months, the province has reached tentative contracts with three other teachers' unions after contentious negotiations that led to walkouts and school closures.