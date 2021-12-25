Ontario's doctors and nurses thank those working over holidays to keep everyone safe

TORONTO, Dec. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Thank you to the thousands of doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals working across Ontario today and throughout the holidays, providing care in all sectors of our health system as we face yet another and more serious surge in COVID-19.

We, the professional associations representing physicians and nurses, want to express our deepest gratitude to all those working to save lives; and to protect our families, friends and communities. As you have for almost two years, you continue to make personal sacrifices to care for others and for that we are indebted to you.

The Ontario Medical Association and the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario wish our fellow Ontarians all the very best over the holidays. We ask everyone to honour the work and sacrifices of those in our health-care system by getting themselves and their children fully vaccinated; using a well fitted mask; and keeping holiday gatherings small and with good ventilation.

We also urge everyone to treat health-care workers with kindness and renew our call for an end to the bullying and threats against those who have been working around the clock on the front lines of the pandemic. Health professionals cannot and must not be distracted by these attacks, in person or online. The OMA and the RNAO also want to thank MPs for giving speedy passage to new federal legislation to protect health workers and patients from harassment and intimidation.

Here are five things all Ontarians can do to protect themselves and others:

Get yourself fully vaccinated – which now means three shots – and get your children vaccinated Keep holiday gatherings small, bundle up and open windows to enable good ventilation Wear the best-quality mask you can find and wear it properly, covering your nose and mouth Continue to follow all public health guidelines, including washing your hands to prevent other infections, and maintaining physical distancing Take care of your own mental health and reach out to those who may be alone or vulnerable over the holidays

Dr. Doris Grinspun

CEO, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Dr. Adam Kassam

President, Ontario Medical Association

