Ontario's COVID-19 case counts are unreliable, so these metrics will tell us when Omicron wanes

·5 min read
Changes to COVID-19 testing qualifications mean that case counts are no longer a reliable metric of virus spread in Ontario. Instead, people will need to monitor a few different things to get a sense of how the pandemic is evolving, experts say. (Chris Mulligan/CBC - image credit)
Changes to COVID-19 testing qualifications mean that case counts are no longer a reliable metric of virus spread in Ontario. Instead, people will need to monitor a few different things to get a sense of how the pandemic is evolving, experts say. (Chris Mulligan/CBC - image credit)

As the Omicron variant sweeps through Ontario at a rate never before seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everyone wants to know when we'll be on the other side of this wave.

But now, restrictions to PCR testing criteria mean case numbers no longer present an accurate picture of the spread of the virus — and while case counts alone were never a perfect metric, they did provide the simplest window for people to understand what was happening in their region.

So with that option gone, how can Ontarians measure risk and decide what choices are best for living their lives, and moreover, how will we know when this wave is truly waning?

According to experts, the best answer is: by analyzing several different things.

Both the provincial chief medical officer of health and Toronto's medical officer of health were asked this week about what indicators are being used to inform public health restriction decisions, and both said hospitalizations were at the top of the list.

"The most important metric that we're monitoring is the hospitalization rate," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, during a Monday news conference.

"Certainly, hospitalization is going to be one of the key indicators," echoed Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, during an interview on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs

Hospitalizations rising

Hospitalizations are referred to as a "lagging indicator," in that they tend to represent infections that happened a few weeks prior. Epidemiologist Tim Sly, professor emeritus at Ryerson University, told CBC News that generally, it can take around five weeks from the point that someone is infected with COVID-19 to the point that they end up in intensive care.

"Really, the only thing that people are looking at now is hospitalization rates, because you can't really fudge those, or miss them, or misconstrue them," Sly said.

The province reported Thursday that hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care for Ontarians with COVID-19 were climbing.

There were 2,279 people with the illness in hospitals, up from 2,081 the day before and a 136 per cent increase from the same time last week. The pandemic high of 2,360 hospitalizations came on April 20, 2021.

Evan Mitsui/CBC
Evan Mitsui/CBC

Similarly, there were 319 people with COVID-19 in ICUs. That's up from 288 patients the day before and 119 more than the previous Thursday, when 200 needed intensive care.

A recent report from Public Health Ontario found that while the risk of hospitalization and death was 54 per cent lower for Omicron than the Delta variant — but the fact that it is infecting so many more people may actually lead to an overall increase in hospitalizations.

Wastewater useful tool, but not made public in Toronto

There are other metrics that officials are using to measure the spread of the virus.

"We have some other indicators and tools at our disposal, whether we're looking at wastewater surveillance, [or] understanding what the situation is with outbreaks in long-term care homes and other health-care institutions," de Villa said.

"These are the kinds of indicators that can help us assess and understand what's happening in our community."

Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, told CBC News that he sees wastewater surveillance as "probably the best objective tool.

"Hospitalization only shows the serious peak of the iceberg," he said.

Evan Mitsui/CBC
Evan Mitsui/CBC

Public data for wastewater is available in Ottawa, but not in Toronto. Officials from Toronto Public Health (TPH) did not answer when asked why that is the case.

"Toronto Public Health (TPH) does not currently post this novel data source publicly; however, we regularly monitor the trends observed as information that is supportive to other primary data sources," TPH said in an emailed statement. "These data and public health indicators are then used to inform our public health actions."

Test positivity rate still soaring

Experts also say the test positivity rate — meaning the percentage of tests that come back with a positive result — is similarly a useful tool for measuring COVID-19's spread.

Canada's national test positivity rate has sat at an astonishingly high 25 per cent over the past week, meaning one in four Canadians who have been tested are positive. In Ontario, things are even worse, with Public Health Ontario reporting a positivity rate of 29.2 per cent Thursday.

Deonandan said the positivity rate will stay high as long as transmission is occurring, but once it starts dropping, especially to single digits, that's a sign that people can start feeling more comfortable taking calculated risks again.

"When it starts coming down, that is to my mind a strong signal that we're past the peak," he said.

It is important to still note that Ontario's limits to who can be tested will skew that number as well, so it will not be as reflective of the entire population.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press
Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Sly said that without case counts as a reliable indicator of this wave, people will have to trust public health authorities to analyze risk based on a variety of metrics, and let them know when things are improving. That's a tall order, he said, given less-than-stellar messaging from politicians and variables that keep changing as understanding of the virus evolves over time.

"From the public's point of view, it's very difficult. They're confused from changing messages from many sources," Sly said, though he noted that on the whole, local medical officers of health have "done an excellent job" of informing people as best they can.

Deonandan, for his part, said anecdotal evidence will likely be more of a factor for people in this wave than in previous ones. While more limited spread once meant some people may not have known anyone impacted by COVID-19, just about everyone now knows someone who has had it, or they've had it themselves, he said.

"We're at the point where you can look out the window and see the wave go back out to the ocean."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elks sign three Canadians, including veteran lineman David Foucault

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian lineman David Foucault, defensive back Mike Dubuisson and kicker Greg Hutchins. Foucault appeared in 13 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before being released on Dec. 20. Before joining Montreal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the B.C. Lions, appearing in 51 regular season games. He started his career in the NFL, playing with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16. He made five regular-season appearances in Carolina. Dubuisson

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ravens veterans face uncertain futures after season finale

    For Baltimore defensive back Jimmy Smith, the possibility of retirement is now more than just talk. “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been retiring since my rookie year. I always say it. It’s just how I talk,” he said Wednesday. “But to actually really think about it, it’s too surreal, to be honest.” The Ravens' season will likely end this weekend when they host Pittsburgh. Although both teams harbor faint playoff hopes, much of the focus is on the fact that this could be the final game for

  • Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.