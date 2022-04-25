Ontario's Catholic School Trustees Elect Leadership and Honour Service at AGM

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased to announce that Patrick J. Daly, Chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, has been re-elected as President of OCSTA following elections that were held during the Association's 92nd Annual General Meeting in Ottawa.

"I am honoured and humbled by the trust that the membership of the OCSTA has placed in me. I am inspired by the goodness and commitment of Ontario's 237 Catholic school trustees as they faithfully serve as strong advocates, good stewards and servants and political leaders of the school systems entrusted to their care. I pledge to work with each of them, the OCSTA Board of Directors and Provincial Catholic Education Partners as we continue to strive to 'place Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church at the centre' of publicly funded Catholic education," said President Daly.

The Chair of the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, Michael Bellmore was also re-elected as Vice-President of the Association and will serve with President Daly and Past President Beverley Eckensweiler (Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board) on the OCSTA Executive.

The following trustees were appointed to the OCSTA Board of Directors for the 2022-2024 term:

Region 6 – Toronto CDSB: Trustee Nancy Crawford and Trustee Garry Tanuan

Region 7 – Dufferin-Peel CDSB: Chair Sharon Hobin and Trustee Luz del Rosario

Region 8 – York CDSB: Trustee Jennifer Wigston

Region 12 – Ottawa CSB: Chair Mark Mullan

Region 13 – Halton CDSB: Janet O'Hearn-Czarnota

Region 12 OCSTA Director Mark Mullan was elected by the membership to represent OCSTA on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association.

The complete list of trustees on OCSTA's Board of Directors can be viewed at https://www.ocsta.on.ca/ocsta-board-of-directors/.

OCSTA Awards Program

The Association was pleased to acknowledge outstanding Catholic education leadership and service to others through the annual OCSTA Award Program. This year's awards recognized the following individuals:

2022 OCSTA Trustee Award of Merit Recipients:

Trustee Kathy Burtnick, Niagara Catholic District School Board (view profile)

Former Trustee Barbara Poplawski, Toronto Catholic District School Board (view profile)

2022 OCSTA Special Award Recipient:

Most Rev. Ronald P. Fabbro, CSB, Bishop of London (view profile)

2022 OCSTA Student Trustee Award Recipient

Trustee Michael Murphy, Algonquin & Lakeshore CDSB (view profile)

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

