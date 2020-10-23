Ontario's big cities face looming landfill shortage after change to approvals process

Ontario's large cities may be left scrambling to find space for their garbage because of new legislation that makes it harder to build landfills in the province.

The Ontario government passed the rule in July as part of Bill 197, the omnibus COVID-19 economic recovery legislation. The amendment to the Environmental Assessment Act gives the power to local municipal councils to approve or reject new landfills, or landfill extensions that are up to 3.5 kilometres outside their municipal boundaries.

This means a new landfill now needs the councils of multiple municipalities to support it, in addition to going through the existing environmental assessment process.

The change is a big win for a coalition of small towns across Ontario that's been calling for more say over landfill development in or near their communities. But the province has now left larger cities such as Toronto, which use landfills far outside their municipal boundaries, with a looming challenge of finding a place for their garbage.

"I understand giving a voice to local municipalities, but at the same time you can't paralyze the waste management system and the ability of private property or public property to be sold,' said Coun. James Pasternak, chair of Toronto's infrastructure and environment committee.

"I think it's also important for municipalities to understand that landfill is not necessarily always a bad thing. Landfill is an economic opportunity. It employs dozens, if not hundreds of people. It generates a high level of commercial property tax. It usually has spinoff industries. It does have its benefits."

New landfills in Ontario can take 10-15 years to get approved and built. Staff at a recent Toronto city council meeting said that the city's main landfill, the Green Lane Landfill outside London, Ont., has 14-16 years before it reaches capacity. The Ontario Waste Management Association, which represents waste management companies and municipalities, estimated similarly that the province will reach its landfill capacity by 2032 — 12 years from now.

Given the amount of time it takes to get new landfills built, that means that landfill operators and cities have to propose new landfills in the coming months to ensure they come online before the province runs out of space, industry players say.

