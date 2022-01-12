OntarioMD Appoints New Board Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - OntarioMD (OMD) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors effective December 8, 2021: Lucie Laplante, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Allstream, and Stephen Goldsmith, President & CEO of Paxana Med. They have been appointed for a two-year, renewable term.

"I am delighted that Lucie and Stephen have joined OMD's Board of Directors," said Dr. Gregory Athaide, Chair of the OMD Board, "they bring their impressive credentials, governance experience, and proven track records in growing businesses to OMD at an exciting time for the company."

Lucie Laplante is a CPA, CGA and has many years of experience at the CFO level in large telecommunications and data-driven organizations. She has significant governance experience and has served as Audit Committee Chair. One of her most recent experiences on a Board was as a Director for CANARIE, a federally funded organization whose purpose is to design, and drive the adoption of digital infrastructure for Canada's research and education communities. In this role, she served as Chair of the Audit and Investment Committee. Lucie is a digitally savvy financial executive, is fluently bilingual and has led many initiatives around building diversity at the governance level.

Stephen Goldsmith brings a wealth of business development and growth experience, both in the health care sector and in other sectors. His years of progressive experience leading the business development function at Sinai Health demonstrate his ability to assess business opportunities, engage business and clinical partners, and lead the implementation of business development plans. He understands the importance of engaging private and public sector stakeholders. He has held other Board governance roles that position him to be a strong contributor on the OMD Board.

Lucie and Stephen join two other Board members recently appointed by OMD's parent, the Ontario Medical Association – Dr. Zainab Abdurrahman and Dr. Cynthia Walsh. OMD looks forward to the expertise and guidance the four new Board members will provide.

The OMD Board appreciates the contributions of the directors who have served on our skills-based board: Allan O'Dette, Dr. James Kovacs, and Huda Idrees.

About the OMD Board

The OMD Board of Directors sets the strategic directions for the organization and is accountable for OMD's performance in relation to its mission and strategic objectives, and for the effective stewardship of financial and human resources.

The current members of the Board include Dr. Gregory Athaide (Chair), Dr. David Daien (Vice-Chair), Dr. Rachel Bevan, Debbie Fischer, and Dr. Kevin Glasgow, who collectively bring a wealth of leadership experience, skills, and perspectives on Ontario's health care system to provide guidance to OMD. For more information about OMD's Board, please visit the Board of Directors page on OntarioMD.ca.

About OntarioMD (OMD)

OMD's dedication to providing value to Ontario's patients and the health system through digital health products and services has been recognized with multiple awards for excellence, leadership, and innovation. Our staff have connected more than 30,000 Ontario clinicians and their staff to our products and services that integrate patient data to enhance patient care. We support them with our extensive knowledge of clinical practice, and our digital health expertise. We educate clinician practices on the latest developments in digital health and virtual care and how to use these new tools effectively. We partner with governments across Canada and with the private sector to accelerate digital and virtual care for Canadians.

