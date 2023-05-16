Ontario water, air quality a concern: auditor general state of environment report

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general says the province's environment has been improving over the past several decades, but air and water pollution along with the loss of wetlands and forests remain a concern.

Bonnie Lysyk and environment commissioner Tyler Schulz say a warming climate from increased global greenhouse gas emissions has reduced Great Lakes ice cover.

They say the warming climate has also led to an increase in weather-related disasters.

The findings come in a state of the environment report released today.

The report says increasing algae blooms in Lake Erie and rising levels of microplastics in Lake Ontario are a growing concern.

It says 60 per cent of monitored rivers and streams rate poor for biological health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had an incorrect reference to warming climate and its relation to greenhouse gases.