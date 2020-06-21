Ontario watchdog to investigate fatal police shooting in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man who was shot by officers in Mississauga, Ont.

Const. Sarah Patten of Peel Regional Police says officers were called to the man's home at about 5 p.m. because he was in crisis due to a medical condition, and reportedly was not taking his medication.

She says police believed he had access to weapons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patten says the man was barricading himself in his residence and eventually stopped communicating with officers, so they decided to go in.

She says that's when there was an "interaction" between officers and the man, and police fired at him.

Police say he was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency automatically called to investigate incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press