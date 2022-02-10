Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools: source

·1 min read

More extracurricular activities, including high contact sports and choir, are resuming in Ontario schools.

A government source confirmed to The Canadian Press that Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s top doctor, would announce the immediate policy change this afternoon.

Some low contact sports like tennis have been ongoing in schools but high contact sports such as basketball were paused due to COVID-19 risk.

Singing and the playing of wind instruments have also not been permitted but the source says they will now be allowed with some health measures in place.

The changes are expected to come weeks after students headed back to classes in-person, following a two-week pandemic shutdown in January.

Schools have been closed and reopened repeatedly in Ontario during the pandemic and extracurriculars have been paused as a COVID-19 precaution at various points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ontario expands rapid test access with distribution at grocery stores, pharmacies

    Ontario is expanding access to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, making them available at grocery stores, pharmacies and other agencies across the province. The province says up to 5.5 million tests will be made available per week at retailers participating in the program that will run for at least eight weeks. Individuals can pick the tests up in-person or order online, depending on the retailer, with a general limit of one box of five tests per household per visit.

  • Should Ontario lift restrictions more quickly? Be patient, says expert

    As provinces across the country move to end many COVID-19 public health restrictions, one expert says Ontario should be calculated with its reopening plan because full reopening is a "self-fulfilling prophecy." In Alberta, vaccine passports were a thing of the past as of Wednesday, while Saskatchewan planned to follow suit this coming Monday. Ontario has not revealed a set end date for its proof of vaccination system, and Dr. Peter Jüni says it shouldn't rush. "Right now, we're really on the rig

  • Policy expert doesn't expect jurisdictional battle in Sask. over First Nations' COVID protocols

    A public policy expert doesn't believe the Saskatchewan government will force First Nations to follow its lead and abandon COVID-19 protocols. Several First Nations groups in the province say they plan to continue with their restrictions even though the province will soon lift its measures. The government's COVID-19 proof of vaccination policy will end on Monday, while mandatory masking in indoor public spaces will remain in effect until the end of the month. The Federation of Sovereign Indigeno

  • Canada and US warn COVID truck protests risk serious economic damage

    The blockade of a bridge between the two countries has disrupted car production and begun to have broader implications for the North American motor industry.View on euronews

  • New World teams up with Prenetics to donate 200,000 Covid-19 test kits to poor families as cases soar in Hong Kong

    New World Development has partnered with Hong Kong-based biotech start-up Prenetics to donate 200,000 Covid-19 test kits to low-income families, as a record surge in coronavirus infections in the city has led to a huge demand for early detection. The test kits will be sent to six local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who will distribute them to low-income families later this month, according to a statement from the company. The six NGOs are Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service-Hong K

  • Lawyer Paid By RNC Was Among Those Engaged In ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’

    Brad Carver is one of the 16 Georgia Republicans who falsely claimed to be “duly elected and qualified electors” on an official document.

  • Karnataka hijab row: Judge refers issue to larger bench

    Schools and colleges are shut after massive protests over Muslim women wearing headscarves in class.

  • Vietnam warns of hospitals strain as COVID-19 cases spike after holiday

    Vietnam warned on Thursday that its healthcare system could become overloaded, after seeing a surge in new daily coronavirus infections following its week-long Lunar New Year holiday. The Southeast Asian country reported nearly 24,000 new cases on Wednesday, compared to about 15,000 per day in the week before the annual holiday, when millions of people travelled to their rural homes and to tourist hotspots. "If not better controlled, the number of serious cases will increase, putting pressure on the healthcare system and causing unwanted deaths."

  • Ashley Graham Shares Newborn Twins' Names And Sheds Light On Mothering Three Children

    All the celebrity baby announcements from the past year you need to know about, from Ashley Graham to Chloe Sevigny to Jenna Dewan. Whether it’s Blake Lively keeping news of her third child’s arrival a secret for three months, Beyoncé's floral announcement revealing her twins Sir and Rumi for the first time, or Meghan Markle showing baby Archie to the world days after giving birth, there’s nothing quite like a celebrity baby announcement to warm the cockles of our hearts. Last year, several A-listers, from Ashley Graham to Jenna Dewan, welcomed the pitter patter of tiny feet into their lives and shared their journeys of being a new parent with their doting fans on social media.

  • Kanye West Pleads To Bring Family Back Together

    Kanye West took to Instagram to post images of Kim Kardashian and their children, expressing his...

  • India: Malala Yousafzai tells Indian leaders to step in as schools in Karnataka close after violent protests over hijab ban

    Protests over girl students wearing hijabs, a scarf which many Muslim women and girls wear over their heads, have taken an ugly turn in southern India. Last month, some students in the Udupi district in Karnataka were stopped by school authorities from entering the Government PU College for Girls because they were wearing a hijab. The girls protested by camping outside the gates, saying they were being discriminated against and the ban violated their fundamental rights and their freedom of religion which is enshrined in the constitution of India.

  • In stunning move Brampton Councillors skip council meeting, allege democracy 'under siege’; Brown called ‘authoritarian’ & Ombud asked to investigate

    After more than two years of controversy that has shaken the foundation of local government, a majority of Brampton councillors have just released an extraordinary joint statement, warning that democracy in Brampton is “under siege”. Good governance and majority rule have disappeared, and it is Mayor Patrick Brown who is running council like an “authoritarian” leader, they allege. Brown was accused during a special council meeting Tuesday evening of blocking votes from taking place after staff r

  • India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled

    A court in a southern Indian state told students on Thursday not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn a ban on hijabs, headscarves used by Muslim women. The court in Karnataka state is considering petitions filed by students challenging a ban on hijabs that some schools have implemented in recent weeks. The issue grabbed headlines last month when a government-run school in Karnataka's Udupi district barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests outside the school gate.

  • Trump denies flushing records down the toilet, says he was told he was under 'no obligation' to turn over documents, despite the law requiring it

    Maggie Haberman's new book contains a reported claim that White House aides found toilets clogged with paper.

  • Ontario considering eliminating yearly license plate renewal fees

    According to a government source, the Ford Tories are looking at eliminating the yearly fees to renew license plates. The timing close to the spring budget, but also the spring election. Matthew Bingley reports.

  • New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down in Prince Edward Island

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven people in hospital due to COVID-19 — a drop of two from Tuesday. Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says that number includes one person in intensive care. She says there are four others in hospital who were admitted for non-COVID-19 reasons and have tested positive for the disease. Morrison is reporting 187 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from the 264 new cases reported Tuesday. There are 1,994 active r

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo