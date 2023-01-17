Ontario teachers' pension plan-backed Cubico buys solar power project in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Cubico Sustainable Investments, a firm backed by Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 1-gigawatt solar power project in Brazil from ZEG Energias Renovaveis.

Cubico said in a statement to Reuters the deal for the Sobral plant would strengthen its footprint in Latin America and mark a new platform for the company in Brazil after some "strategical divestments" in the country.

It did not disclose how much it would pay for the project, which is under development in the northeastern state of Ceara.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)