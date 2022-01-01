Ontario won't share school, child care COVID-19 numbers: Ministry of Education memos

TORONTO — Ontario will no longer be reporting COVID-19 case numbers at schools and child-care centres, according to two memos from the Ministry of Education.

The memos sent Thursday to school boards and child-care centre operators say the provincial government is suspending the reporting of cases in these facilities because of "changes to case and contact management."

The memos say further information around sharing virus-related school absences and closures will be released shortly, but did not say whether the guidelines will be distributed before the start of classes on Jan. 5.

The memos were released by the opposition New Democrats, who are calling for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to reverse the decision to end reporting at these institutions. The Ministry of Education did not respond to request for comment on the new directives.

The memos come as Public Health Ontario said the province reached a new daily record for new COVID-19 cases today, but warned the true number of people infected with the virus is likely higher than the 18,445 it reported for the day.

Public Health Ontario says the numbers were affected by the province's recent decision to significantly curtail who is eligible for government-funded COVID-19 testing.

