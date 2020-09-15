Ontario seniors charged in two-year seniors lottery scam; more victims possible

OSHAWA, Ont. — An elderly couple from Courtice, Ont., face several charges over a lottery scam that allegedly targeted other seniors across the country.

Durham regional police say victims were told by phone they had won cash and a vehicle in a Publisher's Clearing House Sweepstakes.

The scammers allegedly asked for money to allow the prize to be released.

Police say at least 11 victims have been identified, but there might be others.

Lottery organizations in Canada are not allowed to charge a fee to release a prize.

The couple in their 70s face charges of conspiracy, fraud and taking part in a criminal organization among others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press