Ontario sees 270 new COVID-19 cases as more 2nd-dose vaccine appointments open

Ontario reported another 270 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fewest on a single day in more than nine months, as more people in the province become eligible for a second dose of a vaccine.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, anyone who got a first shot of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before May 9 can book or reschedule their second dose, several weeks ahead of schedule.

Similarly, residents of 10 provincially-designated hot spots for the delta variant of concern who got a first dose before May 30 can move up their second shot on Wednesday.

The list of delta variant hot spots currently includes:

Toronto

Peel Region

York Region

Halton Region

Durham Region

Waterloo Region

Hamilton

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Simcoe Muskoka

Porcupine

Today's case count is down from last Monday, when Ontario logged 447 new infections. Due to the cyclical nature of testing in the province, its best to compare same days of the week.

Labs completed 13,828 tests and Public Health Ontario reported a test positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, higher than in recent days but not unexpected given the low overall number of tests that were processed. Positivity is also down from last week, when the province saw 2.8 per cent on roughly the same amount of tests.

The seven-day average of daily cases, one of the most important indicators of the pandemic's growth or decline, fell to 334, its lowest point since mid-September 2020.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of three more people with COVID-19, pushing the official toll to 9,022.

