Ontario ICU occupancy will likely rise with growing COVID case counts: science table

TORONTO — Ontario’s pandemic advisors say intensive care occupancy is likely to increase to approximately 200 patients by the new year as COVID-19 cases rise.

The COVID-19 Science Advisory Table’s latest projections say hospitalizations are currently stable, but intensive care occupancy is likely to increase.

The group of science experts says COVID-19 cases are rising in most of the province’s public health units and test positivity is also increasing.

They say future case predictions are uncertain because a surge in daily reported infections is very recent.

They recommend policies supporting proper masking and full vaccination and say the recent pause on the province's reopening plan was the right decision.

The group also notes that COVID-19 risk remains higher for lower-income people, minority groups and essential workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press