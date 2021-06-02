COVID-19 in Ontario: Students will not go back to school until September

TORONTO, ON- DECEMBER 4 - Children play in the outside on the playground at Ogden Junior Public School in Toronto. December 4, 2020. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Ontario government announced Wednesday that students will not return to in-person learning in schools until September, citing the "fast-growing B.1.617.2 variant."

"At a time when our top priority is putting the third wave behind us so that we can safely enter Step One of our Roadmap to Reopen, we can’t risk increased cases and potential downstream impacts on hospitals and ICUs," a statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford reads. "Making this tough decision now will allow kids to safely enjoy camps and outdoor activities this summer, and a safe return to school in September."

Remote learning for all elementary and secondary students for the test of this school year.

"While this decision was not made lightly, it has been done with one aim: protect the summer for families and deliver a stable and safe September for students," a statement from Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education reads.

More to come