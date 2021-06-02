Ontario School Board Purchases Air Sniper Purification System to Protect Students & Staff From COVID-19

Peel District School Board (PDSB) purchases Air Sniper units, through Blade Air, to help protect faculty and students from COVID-19 and other airborne contaminants.

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A Canadian manufacturer of air purification systems, Air Sniper, has partnered with Blade Air, Blade Filters' air purification division, to engage the Peel District School Board (PDSB) in Southern Ontario to help protect faculty and students from COVID-19 and other airborne contaminants. UVC is one of the few technologies approved and recommended by ASHRAE to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The PDSB's investment in Air Sniper is an exciting opportunity for both Air Sniper and Blade Air, two proud Canadian companies, in their ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions against COVID-19.

Over 250 Schools Protecting Students and Staff With Air Sniper UVC Technology

ABOUT AIR SNIPER

Air Sniper, based in Calgary, AB, develops and manufactures one of the most advanced air sanitization solutions. Their units will be rolled out to the region's 257 schools through the remainder of 2021. Air Sniper's advanced air purification solution properly applies UV-C technology and is installed within existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The equipment also has BAS/BAC net compatibility for monitoring and control.

All Air Sniper solutions are independently tested by third-party labs and have been proven effective at removing airborne contaminants such as Escherichia virus MS2 (Covid-19), staphylococcus epidermidis, influenza A (H1N1), and Aspergillus Niger (Mold). The system leverages Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) light at a spectrum of 253.7 nanometers to produce its germicidal effect. The system's technologies produce zero ozone and will provide the schools with the safest and most effective air sanitization measures. Air Sniper has provided complete air purification solutions for businesses across Canada since 2015 and continues to create flexible options that meet industrial-scale needs.

"Air Sniper is excited to work on the Peel project in partnership with Blade Air. They are an exceptional team to work with. We are proud to be providing solutions for the school district to protect faculty and students against COVID-19 and other airborne viruses.," says Stuart Henley, President of Air Sniper. "For us to be able to provide safe and effective air purification solutions to the Peel school district is a great honour."

ABOUT BLADE FILTERS

Blade Filters is a proudly Canadian company located in Toronto, Ontario, focused on providing Canadian-made industrial air quality solutions. After revolutionizing the cannabis air filtration industry with their replaceable carbon cartridge filter, Blade Filters created their new operating division, Blade Air. This division was developed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and specializes in providing air quality solutions for industrial facilities.

With a desire to make a difference by helping businesses improve air quality, the team utilized their resources and technology to develop the Blade Air HEPA-Carbon Air Purifier. Now, with thousands of units deployed in classrooms and companies, Blade Filters is a trusted partner of Ontario Together and the Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM). Through their partnership with Air Sniper, Blade Filters is now a licensed distributor of all Air Sniper products. As an exponentially growing company, Blade Filters offers advanced air quality solutions to create the safest environment for all businesses, schools, and organizations.

"The Blade Filters team is extremely excited and proud to be partnered with another all-Canadian company, Air Sniper, to provide in-line air purification solutions," says Aedan Fida, CEO of Blade Filters. "Air Sniper's team has demonstrated a deep understanding of their product offering, has exemplified excellent customer service, and has perfected their industry-leading UV-C-based technologies. We're looking forward to continuing the relationship and collaborating on future projects."

