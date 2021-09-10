Ontario to require proof of vaccinations in select settings

As of September 22, you may require proof of being fully vaccinated to access certain businesses and settings in Ontario.

The move is in response to Delta-driven fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Requiring proof of vaccination in these settings reduces risk and is an important step to encourage every last eligible Ontario to get their shot,” the Provincial government said in a statement.

“As the world continues its fight against the Delta variant, our government will never waver in our commitment to do what’s necessary to keep people safe, protect our hospitals and minimize disruptions to businesses,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “Based on the latest evidence and best advice, COVID-19 vaccine certificates give us the best chance to slow the spread of this virus while helping us to avoid further lockdowns."

If you haven’t received your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please do so today.

As of September 22, 2021, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated (two doses plus 14 days) and provide their proof of vaccination along with photo ID to access certain public settings and facilities.

This approach focuses on higher-risk indoor public settings where face coverings cannot always be worn.

The list of places where proof of vaccination will be needed includes: restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios, as well as delivery and takeout), nightclubs, meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres, facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, sporting events, casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments, concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas, strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs, and racing venues.

These mandatory requirements would not apply to outdoor settings where the risk of transmission is lower, including patios, with the exception of outdoor nightclub spaces given the risk associated with the setting. In addition, these requirements will not apply to settings where people receive medical care, food from grocery stores and medical supplies.

“We know vaccines provide the best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “To protect the health and well-being of Ontarians, our government will offer one more tool to encourage even more Ontarians to receive the vaccine and provide further protection to fully vaccinated Ontarians as they safely enjoy activities with their loved ones and support their local businesses.”

Individuals who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical exemptions will be permitted entry with a doctor’s note until recognized medical exemptions can be integrated as part of a digital vaccine certificate.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times