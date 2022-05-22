Ontario reports at least 809 COVID-19 hospitalizations

The province reported at least 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 169 from Saturday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Ontario reported at least 809 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, down by more than 300 from Saturday and down by 215 from a week earlier.

However, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their data, as happens occasionally on the weekend, so the number is anticipated to be higher.

Of those in hospital, 152 required intensive care — a decrease of eight from the previous day's total — and 72 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 169 from Saturday. These cases were confirmed through nearly 10,000 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

Ontario is also reporting two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 13,161 to date.

The province will not be providing a COVID-19 update on Monday as it is a statutory holiday.