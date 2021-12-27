Ontario reports 9,418 new COVID-19 cases Monday

A man walks in downtown Toronto on Dec. 14, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Ontario is reporting 9,418 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Monday's figure is slightly less than the record-high 10,412 cases logged on Saturday, and the 9,826 cases reported on Boxing Day.

The rolling seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at 7,550, up from 2,863 one week ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 480 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 176 people are in intensive care units.

The number of people hospitalized increased from 373 on Sunday, although she noted that not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on weekends.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID patients in the ICU is 168, Elliott said.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 have been surging in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Experts have said the actual number of cases is likely far higher than those reported each day, because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

Elliott said more than 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Boxing Day.

"Thank you, #TeamOntario, for taking time out of your holidays to get shots into arms," she tweeted.

COVID-19 data will be limited over the holidays, as the Ministry of Health will not be updating its website from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 to Jan. 3.

The data for those days will instead be released on Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.