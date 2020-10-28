Ontario reports 834 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths

Ontario is reporting 834 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 299 cases are in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 121 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa.

The province says 312 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 71 who are in intensive care.

Of those, 51 are on a ventilator.

It says another 773 cases are now considered resolved, and 30,010 tests have been completed since the last daily report.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 72,885, which includes 3,108 deaths, and 62,303 cases resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press