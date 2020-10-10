Ontario reports 809 new COVID-19 cases as new restrictions take effect in hot spots

Ontario is reporting 809 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the day that new restrictions take effect in three areas of the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that nearly 44,300 tests were completed.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, Toronto had 358, Peel Region had 123, Ottawa had 94 and York Region had 76.

Elliott said a total of 700 more cases of the novel coronavirus are now marked as resolved.

The latest case count comes a day after the Ontario government announced new restrictions for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa in a bid to bring rising numbers of COVID-19 infections under control.

As of Saturday, indoor dining at restaurants and bars in the three hot spot regions are prohibited, while gyms, movie theatres and casinos are closed. The measures are in place for at least 28 days.

The government is also asking all Ontarians to leave their homes only for essential purposes. Schools and places of worship remain open across the province.