Ontario reports 728 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Care home workers get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in St. Michael’s Hospital, in Toronto, on Dec. 22, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Ontario reported another 728 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one day before the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged five to 11 is due to arrive in Canada.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 30,138

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2.3 per cent

Active cases: 5,317

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: ICU data is not available due to "a technical issue." However, there are currently 283 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 215 of which are not fully vaccinated or have an unclear vaccination status.

Deaths: Five, pushing the official toll to 9,964

Vaccinations: 15,367 doses were administered on Friday, meaning a total of 22,791,463 doses have been administered to date. That means 88.9 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have received one dose, while nearly 85.9 per cent have received two doses.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19