Ontario reports 684 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday

A woman wearing a mask walks through downtown Toronto on Feb. 23, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Ontario reported 684 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, down from 795 reported on Saturday.

However, it's important to note that not all hospitals report data on the weekends.

Ontario reported at least another 1,787 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, though due to limited testing the province's top doctor has said the actual number of new cases is likely 10 times higher.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 12,119.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 10.2 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 247; 134 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 21, pushing the official toll to 12,570.

Vaccinations: 31,791,237 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 90.6 per cent have received two doses.