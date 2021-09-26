Ontario reports 653 new COVID-19 infections, six more deaths from virus

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 653 new COVID-19 cases and a total of six more deaths related to the virus.

The province says half the deaths took place over the last 24 hours, while three occurred more than a month ago and were added to the overall count after a data cleanup.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 499 of the latest infections are in individuals who aren't fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

The province's data suggest hospitals are treating 198 patients with COVID-19, including 177 in intensive care and 127 on a ventilator.

Elliott notes that not all hospitals report their numbers on weekends.

She says 85.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 80.2 per cent have both shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press