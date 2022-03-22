Ontario reports 639 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7 more deaths on Tuesday

A nurse tends to a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Jan. 25. Hospitalizations rose on Tuesday with Ontario reporting 639 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven more deaths linked to the virus. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Hospitalizations rose on Tuesday with Ontario reporting 639 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven more deaths linked to the virus, a day after the province lifted masking requirements in most indoor settings.

The number of hospitalizations rose from 551 the day before but have dipped from 688 one week ago.

About 46 per cent of those admitted to hospital were directly seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 179 patients in intensive care, which is slightly down from 181 reported on Monday and 220 at this time last week.

Roughly 71 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs

The province reported seven more deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday, pushing the official death toll to 12,343.

Another 1,447 new cases have also been logged through limited PCR testing, though the province's science table estimates that the current daily number of infections is between 15,000 to 20,000, based on wastewater data.