Ontario reports 636 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported another 636 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, as well as two additional deaths. (Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press - image credit)

Ontario reported another 636 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two additional deaths.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 27,146.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 2 per cent.

Active cases: 3,800.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 126; 81 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,898.

Vaccinations: 22,606,903 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 88.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 84.9 per cent have received two.

Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19