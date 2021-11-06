Ontario reports 508 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ontario reported another 508 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 30,145.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.9 per cent.
Active cases: 3,533.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 130, of which 115 were not fully vaccinated; 82 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Zero, keeping the official toll at 9,896
Ontario: New daily cases of COVID-19