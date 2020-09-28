Ontario reports 491 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase in months

TORONTO — Ontario reported 491 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two more deaths from the illness.

It was the highest daily increase in cases reported in the province since early May.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 137 cases were reported in Toronto, 131 cases in Peel Region and 58 each in Ottawa and York Region.

She says 63 per cent of the day's new cases are among people under the age of 40.

In total, 112 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care.

Elliott said the province conducted 42,500 tests since the last daily report.

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at an east-end elementary school, with one student and three staff members testing positive for the virus.

It said the local public health unit ordered Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough to close from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 so officials can investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.

