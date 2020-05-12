Ontario NDP calls for public inquiry into long-term care, but Ford won't commit

TORONTO — Ontario's official Opposition called on the government Tuesday to hold a public inquiry into the province's long-term care system, and while Premier Doug Ford promised a review, he stopped short of committing to the sweeping probe proposed by the New Democrats.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the province must investigate the system that has been at the centre of numerous deadly outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,200 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in the province, and 174 homes have outbreaks of the virus.

"Families with loved ones in long-term care are demanding answers," Horwath said during the first question period at Ontario's legislature in months.

"They deserve those answers. They deserve a full public inquiry that is non-partisan to give them those answers."

Premier Doug Ford said his government will review the system but did not commit to holding a public inquiry.

"I can promise you one thing, we are going to fix it. We're going to fix it collectively as a legislature — not just a party, but everyone in this room," Ford said.

The premier stressed that the government will have to look at many of its operations after the pandemic.

"We will make sure that we review long-term care, along with all sorts of different areas within the government," he said. "Our number 1 priority is protecting the health and safety of the most vulnerable members of our society."

A limited number of politicians from all parties were in attendance to conduct the session while respecting physical distancing.

The government was expected to extend the state of emergency in the province to June 2 during a vote later Tuesday .

But it appeared the government would not achieve the unanimous support it has received for previous votes during special sittings of the house throughout the pandemic.

Independent legislator Randy Hillier said Tuesday he would not support extension of the state of emergency, arguing that politicians should be safely gathering at Queen's Park to conduct government business.

"It's time for the government to end the broad and universal and unilateral powers we granted the executive in March under the state of emergency and allow this house to make decisions in the spirit of collaboration and healthy debate," he said.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 56 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 20,907 cases, including 1,725 deaths and 15,391 cases that have been resolved.

The new cases represent an increase of 1.8 per cent over the previous day.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly, along with the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators.

There were just under 12,000 tests completed in the previous day — the lowest total in a week.

The government has pledged to conduct 16,000 tests a day, moving toward 20,000 a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

Allison Jones and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press