Ontario reports 338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 338 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 19 more deaths.

That brings the total in the province to 29,047 — an increase of 1.2 per cent over the previous day.

It includes 2,312 deaths and 22,811 cases that have been resolved.

The number of people in hospital dropped, though the amount of people in intensive care and on ventilators rose slightly.

Ontario completed 17,537 tests in the previous day, more than the 16,000 the province has pledged — but often failed — to do since the beginning of May, but still short of the government's goal of 20,000 a day.

The number of long-term care facilities experiencing active COVID-19 outbreaks dropped below 100 today for the first time since the province started publicly reporting that figure in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press