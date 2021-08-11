Ontario isolation, school dismissal rules now depend on vaccination status

Fully vaccinated Ontarians considered close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 won't have to isolate unless they develop symptoms or are directed to do so by public health.

The new rule is part of updated provincial guidance issued today on managing virus outbreaks, including in schools.

In its school-specific guidance, the province says fully immunized high-risk contacts of positive or likely COVID-19 cases don’t have to isolate or be dismissed from classes unless they have symptoms.

Vaccinated individuals with symptoms who receive a negative COVID-19 test result can return to school if their symptoms improve over 24 hours, or after 48 hours if they had gastrointestinal symptoms.

Unvaccinated, high-risk contacts of positive or likely cases need to isolate for 10 days and it's recommended that they take a COVID-19 test seven days into their isolation.

The province says household members of those who are close contacts of positive cases have to abide by similar rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.

