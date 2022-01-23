Ontario reports 3,797 hospitalizations, 56 new deaths

·1 min read
A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient fights for his life, desperately gasping for air as head intensivist Dr. Ali Ghafouri provides life saving medical care in an emergency situation in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The patient was intubated and put on a ventilator successfully. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)
A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient fights for his life, desperately gasping for air as head intensivist Dr. Ali Ghafouri provides life saving medical care in an emergency situation in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The patient was intubated and put on a ventilator successfully. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ontario reported 3,797 hospitalizations on Sunday, as well as 56 additional deaths.

There are currently 604 people in intensive care units provincewide as a result of COVID-19, up by four from 600 people in ICUs on Saturday.

Of those people, 375 require ventilators to keep breathing, down slightly from 378 people requiring ventilators as reported on Saturday. However, it's important to note that not all hospitals report figures on the weekend.

The province is also reporting at least 5,833 new COVID-19 cases, although that is no longer a reliable indicator of the spread of the infectious disease given the restrictions on testing access.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 32,247.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 18.2 per cent.

Active cases: 67,674.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 604; 375 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 56, pushing the official toll to 10,968.

Vaccinations: More than 79,000 doses were administered Saturday, bringing the total doses to date up to 30,056,293. Currently, 91.6 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have had one dose, while 88.9 per cent have had two.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ontario reports 4,026 hospitalizations on Saturday, nearly 50 new deaths

    Ontario reported on Saturday that there are 4,026 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. That's slightly lower than Friday's count of 4,114, although not all hospitals report figures on the weekend. There are currently 600 people in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19, 378 of whom require ventilators to breathe. Of those people in ICUs, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 81 per cent were admitted to the units because of COVID-19 while 19 per cent came in for other reasons but

  • Celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton are diving into the metaverse before it has even materialized for the masses

    Snoop Dogg's yet-to-be-launched "Snoopverse" and Paris Hilton's Roblox-based virtual island prove that celebrities want in on the metaverse hype.

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    Ottawa's COVID hospitalizations and wastewater are stable. 11 recent COVID deaths have been reported in eastern Ontario. Today's Ottawa update There are 82 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Friday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), with 10 of those patients in an ICU. Both numbers are high, but stable. These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't

  • COVID-19 in Sask.: 3 deaths, hospitalizations on the rise

    Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as the fast-spreading Omicron variant continues to take hold in the province, according to Saturday's daily report from the health ministry. As well, the number of people in hospital has taken a jump from 215 yesterday to 244 today. That's the highest hospital number since October, when the province was struggling under a wave of Delta variant cases. Twenty-six of the hospital cases reported today are in intensive care, a jump of three from

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Hockey Hall of Famer and Islanders great Clark Gillies dead at 67

    Clark Gillies won four straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu