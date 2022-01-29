Ontario reports 3,439 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 597 ICU cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 3,439 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the province today, including 597 in intensive care.

That's a decrease of 96 hospitalizations from Friday, and two fewer ICU cases.

There were 387 patients on ventilators due to the illness.

The province says there are 58 newly reported deaths.

The province logged 4,855 new cases of COVID-19, but the actual figure is likely higher due to testing policies that limit access for many residents.

Nearly 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.5 per cent have received two shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press

