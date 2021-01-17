Ontario to expand big-box-retail blitz amid widespread rule violations: McNaughton

·1 min read

TORONTO — Ontario hasn't seen the last of inspectors who fanned out across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas this weekend and uncovered dozens of COVID-19-related violations at big box stores.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province will expand and continue its blitz, which is meant to get the virus under control.

McNaughton says 50 inspectors visited 110 retailers on Saturday alone and found 31 violations of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

They issued 11 formal warnings and 11 tickets and found 70 per cent of the retailers they visited were in compliance with COVID-19 rules.

McNaughton said the most common violations inspectors found were linked to screening of customers and staff, masking protocols and physical distancing problems.

McNaughton offered few details about the expanded blitz, but says it will take place across the province in the days and weeks to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Stanley Johnson forces back-to-back airballs as Raptors win narrowly vs. Hornets

    The Toronto Raptors cling on to another win over the Charlotte Hornets thanks to two clutch stops by Stanley Johnson.

  • Josh Allen has help: Bills defense is dominant in win over Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    The Bills offense has been fantastic all season. The defense took center stage on Saturday.

  • Mitch Marner makes magic in Maple Leafs' bounce-back win

    Mitch Marner had a goal and two beauty assists as the Maple Leafs held on for a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

  • Packers head to NFC championship game with impressive offensive showing

    Los Angeles had the No. 1 defense in the regular season, but that didn't bother the Packers.

  • James Harden posts 32-point triple double in Nets debut

    The Beard is off and running in Brooklyn.

  • Markstrom a beast in goal as Flames shutout Canucks

    Jacob Markstrom's 32-save shutout against his former club spurred the Calgary Flames to a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

  • Lamar Jackson's first-ever INT in the red zone turned into an NFL record pick-six

    The Ravens QB picked a bad time to throw the first red-zone pick of his career.

  • Canadiens continue to impress in drubbing of inconsistent Oilers

    Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each scored twice Saturday as the Canadiens dropped the Oilers 5-1.

  • The Packers bet on the team they built around Aaron Rodgers, and it might just pay off

    When Green Bay drafted Jordan Love in the first round last spring instead of help at other positions, the reaction was swift. But the last laugh is only two games away.

  • Max Holloway lights up Calvin Kattar in one-sided thrashing on UFC's ABC debut

    Max Holloway put on the performance of a lifetime on Saturday.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly 'just wants out,' Jack Easterby lashes out at Kraft family

    Deshaun Watson is reportedly upset at the hiring mess. Jack Easterby, in the center of it, is lashing out at others.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Raptors Reaction: Raps cling to life in win over Charlotte

    Raptors Over Everything host William Lou breaks down Toronto's second consecutive win over the Charlotte Hornets.

  • Browns have Conklin, Chiefs without Edwards-Helaire

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs for their divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, taking one dynamic playmaker away from Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions. Edwards-Helaire returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 15 against New Orleans. But the dynamic first-round pick, who piled up 1,100 yards from scrimmage in just 13 games this season, did not work out on Thursday or Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. That means Le’Veon Bell will start with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson backing him up. Meanwhile, All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is active for Cleveland on Sunday after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week's wild-card win over Pittsburgh. Conklin didn't practice for two days before returning in a limited capacity Friday. Chiefs right tackle Mike Remmers is active after he was added to the injury report with an illness just 2 hours before kickoff. Remmers already is filling in for Mitchell Schwartz, who remains on injured reserve. Also inactive for the Chiefs are wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), both of whom had been listed as out. Defensive back Rashad Fenton was questionable with an ankle injury but will not play Sunday, which means rookie L'Jarius Sneed will slide into the lineup when the Chiefs go to nickel and dime sets. Backup offensive lineman Martinas Rankin and defensive linemen Tim Ward and Khalen Saunders are also inactive. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio is back for the Browns after missing last week's game with COVID-19, along with cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson. As expected, linebacker B.J. Goodson is active despite a shoulder injury that limited him in practice, and tight ends Stephen Carlson (groin) and David Njoku (hamstring) are both available. The Browns left inactive wide receivers Marvin Hall and Alexander Hollins, cornerback Brian Allen, offensive lineman Alex Taylor, safety Jovante Moffatt, defensive end Joe Jackson and tight end Kyle Markway for their first divisional game since January 1995. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • Canadian forward Cyle Larin plays provider in Besiktas win over Istanbul rival

    ISTANBUL — Canadian forward Cyle Larin played provider Sunday, helping set up league-leading Besiktas' insurance goal in stoppage time for a 2-0 win over Istanbul rival Galatasaray. French winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou was the beneficiary after a poor touch by Galatasaray' defender Christian Luyindama, attempting to cut out a Besiktas pass, sent the ball straight to Larin. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., dribbled into the penalty box before unselfishly sending the ball to an unmarked Nkoudo to knock in in the 91st minute. Larin, who came into the game having scored six times in his previous three outings, is second in the Turkish Super Lig scoring race with 11 goals. He also has three goals in other competitions. Veteran Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson also started Sunday for Besiktas, which went ahead in the 79th minute on a goal by Brazil's Josef de Souza. The game was played at Besiktas' Vodafone Park. Besiktas (12-4-2) pulled three points ahead of rival Fenerbahce in the league standings. Fenerbahce hosts Ankaragucu on Monday This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Man United stays top after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool

    LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester United stayed top of the Premier League after drawing 0-0 on Sunday with Liverpool and extending the champion's winless run to four matches. Liverpool hasn't gone as long without a win since 2017, but Jürgen Klopp's team still maintained its unbeaten record at Anfield since the same year thanks to Alisson Becker's late saves from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. “We had two great chances and two great saves," United captain Harry Maguire said. “It was cagey but it was two good teams matching up. We found it difficult in the first half to get a rhythm to the game, the press was high." Thiago Alcantara’s long-range effort was well saved by United goalkeeper David De Gea in the 78th minute as Liverpool failed to score for a third successive match. Liverpool, which had a makeshift defence due to injuries, stayed three points behind United, which is chasing its first title since 2013. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bet $1 on any NBA game on MLK Day and win $100 if either team hits a 3-pointer*

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for all of the MLK Day NBA action.

  • Curling Alberta decision will have ripple effect on potential wild-card teams

    Never has so little curling action created so many headlines ahead of the national championships. With many teams, clubs and provincial playdowns on ice due to the pandemic, several curling associations have had to get creative in this most unusual season. Curling Canada is no exception. The national federation added two more wild-card teams to the field at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier to create 18-team competitions. "Unique circumstances call for unique solutions," read the top of last week's release announcing the news. The one-time switch will allow a few more highly ranked teams into the mix. Now the big question is who will get in and when can they pack their bags for the so-called bubble in Calgary. Many associations recently cancelled their championships and declared representatives. Other provinces and territories are planning to hold playdowns over the next few weeks. The big decision that will have a ripple-down effect on wild-card spots is expected soon. Curling Alberta cancelled its championships Jan. 8 but didn't declare representatives for nationals, pending a "decision by the organization’s board of directors." Board members were scheduled to meet over the weekend to decide. An announcement will be made no earlier than Monday, executive director Jill Richard said in an email. Many member associations used last year's championship results to determine their representatives. Others considered recent results, rankings and standings for their picks. Normally at the Scotties and Brier, the top two teams in the Canadian rankings not already entered in the draw square off in a play-in game to become Team Wild Card. Curling Canada scrapped that setup for this season only and will instead give wild-card spots to the teams that would have played in the game, based on the 2019-20 final standings. The third wild-card spot - based on criteria to be determined - will get the final entry and create two even pools of nine teams each. Here's where it gets interesting and Alberta has a unique hammer. Brendan Bottcher is the reigning men's provincial champion. Kevin Koe was not in the playdowns last year since he had an automatic Brier berth as Team Canada. Jeremy Harty, meanwhile, has a slight lead on the second-place Koe in the provincial points race. Bottcher is ranked fourth in Canada, Koe is sixth and Harty is 15th. If Curling Alberta goes with an under-the-radar Harty pick, it would give the province a worthy representative and allow all three teams to enter rather than just two. Manitoba's Mike McEwen can rest easy in the No. 5 spot knowing he's in. If Bottcher is Team Alberta, McEwen and Koe are in as wild-card entries and No. 9 Glenn Howard is a potential pick for the third spot. If Koe wears provincial colours, Bottcher and McEwen would be wild-card entries. Howard would be a good bet for the third but the selection is not necessarily a slam dunk. If Harty gets the Alberta nod, Bottcher and McEwen would secure wild-card spots and Koe would be a virtual lock for the final berth. Boosting Harty's case was Nova Scotia's recent decision to give Jill Brothers the Scotties spot based on this season's standings. On the women's side, Laura Walker is the favourite to be named Team Alberta. The reigning provincial champion is ranked seventh in Canada and is second in the provincial standings. Alberta leader Kelsey Rocque, the Canadian No. 6, only has two returning members from last season, one short of the required minimum. The 3-of-4 rule also affects No. 10 Robyn Silvernagle of Saskatchewan, since she has two new players as well. Fifth-ranked Chelsea Carey, also of Alberta, is a free agent. Manitoba's Tracy Fleury is the only Scotties wild-card lock at No. 2. World junior champion Mackenzie Zacharias is in the mix at No. 11 along with fellow Manitoban Beth Peterson at No. 12. Suzanne Birt is a heavy favourite to win the two-team Prince Edward Island championship at the end of the month, but a loss would move her into a wild-card spot at No. 9. Like the men's pick, the third spot is a real guessing game, thanks in part to the uncertain criteria. A Curling Canada spokesman said the 3-of-4 rule will apply to the first two wild-card teams in each gender, but noted qualifying criteria for the third wild-card team won't be finalized until after all member associations have declared teams. That would appear to give teams in a 2-of-4 situation at least a little bit of hope. The veteran Howard, a four-time Brier champion, could very well get the men's spot. But it's also possible a youngster like No. 14 Tyler Tardi, a world junior champ from B.C., could get the selection. The third women's spot is also a crapshoot. Several worthy teams could be in the mix from Zacharias and Peterson to No. 19 Casey Scheidegger of Alberta, a perennial contender who has played a limited schedule over the last couple seasons. The Scotties is set for Feb. 19-28 at Markin MacPhail Centre. The Brier is scheduled for March 5-14 at the same venue on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after he left game with concussion

    To send well wishes to Lamar Jackson after he was diagnosed with a late-game concussion, Bills fans are donating to his favorite charity.

  • Audacious Ndombele goal caps Tottenham win at Sheffield Utd

    SHEFFIELD, England — Tanguy Ndombele's audacious hooked shot completed Tottenham's 3-1 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday, giving Jose Mourinho's side a first away success in the Premier League in two months. Played in by a Steven Bergwijn chipped pass, Ndombele used the outside of his boot to lob goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the ball landed in the far corner. It restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion in the 62nd minute after David McGoldrick glanced home John Fleck’s cross three minutes earlier for the last-place team. Tottenham needed only five minutes to go ahead. Bergwijn saw his strike tipped over by Ramsdale and Serge Aurier headed in from Son Heung-min’s resulting corner. After Son hit the post, Tottenham eventually got its second in the 40th through Harry Kane's 12th goal of the league campaign. The striker received the ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then turned and drilled a low shot into the corner from the edge of the area. Spurs, who have thrown away 10 points from winning positions this season, might have been feeling nervy, but Ndombele came to rescue with his goal-of-the-season contender. “It was a good performance,” Mourinho said. "Again, 2-0 at halftime was not enough for what we built, for what we created. “And again, a very, very basic mistake, 2-1 and the game is open again but a great mentality and an amazing action and incredible goal, but it should be a bigger result. There was good energy from the team, consistent, strong-minded, dominant, pressing a lot." Tottenham moved up to fourth ahead of fifth-place Manchester City, which plays Crystal Palace later Sunday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press