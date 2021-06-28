Ontario reports 287 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, more than 200,000 vaccines

Ontario is reporting 287 new cases of COVID-19 today and 12 deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto and 38 in Grey Bruce.

She says there are also 26 new cases in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit area.

Today's data is based on more than 18,500 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 289 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 191 are on a ventilator.

Ontario says it administered 202,672 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Saturday's report, for a total of more than 14 million.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto administered nearly 27,000 COVID-19 vaccines at a single clinic on Sunday, which it says smashes past the previous North American record.

Mayor John Tory was among the 26,771 people who received a vaccine at the "Our Winning Shot" event at the Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The City says it broke the previous record at about 8 p.m., when 17,004 doses had been administered.

Texas held that record with 17,003 shots administered at a drive-thru clinic on April 30.

Toronto has administered more than 3.2 million vaccine doses since the start of the immunization campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press