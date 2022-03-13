Ontario reports 228 people in ICUs from COVID-19; hospitalization data unavailable

A nurse walks towards a patient in the emergency department of Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Ontario says there are currently 228 people in intensive care units (ICUs) provincewide as a result of COVID-19.

That's down by four people from 232 people on Saturday.

"Hospitalization data is currently unavailable," said Health Minister Christine Elliott via Twitter on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, there were at least 722 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, an increase from 717 hospitalizations on Friday, although it's important to note that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

Ontario reported at least another 1,631 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 2,015 new cases reported on Saturday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 11,874.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 11.7 per cent.

Active cases: 16,228.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 228; 123 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Eight pushing the official toll to 12,256 (the province recently changed how it reports COVID-19-related deaths).

Vaccinations: 31,882,192 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 90.7 per cent have received two doses