Military to support vaccination efforts in northern Ontario Indigenous communities

·4 min read

TORONTO — The Canadian military is set to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution in northern Ontario, as officials investigate the death of a teenager who had the virus and worked at a long-term care home in the province's southwest.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted Sunday that the Canadian Armed Forces will support vaccine efforts in 32 communities of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation. The move came after a request from the province for assistance in getting vaccine to First Nations communities, he wrote.

"Our government will always be there to support the fight against #COVID19," he wrote on Twitter.

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation, whose territory comprises 49 remote communities in northwestern Ontario, did not immediately comment on the pending deployment.

Meanwhile, officials in Middlesex-London said Sunday that a male teen who worked in a long-term care facility in the region was among the three deaths reported on the area's COVID-19 case site earlier in the weekend.

Dr. Alexander Summers, associate medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, said he couldn't provide the exact age or any other details about the teen.

But he said the person was a staff member of the long-term care home who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and died earlier in the week.

"Through the course of our investigation, the potential exposures could be many, but certainly the long-term care home is a potential exposure for this individual," Summers said in an interview.

Summers said to his knowledge, the teen was not hospitalized with COVID-19.

He is the youngest person to have died after contracting the virus in the county, Summers said, noting the majority of deaths they've seen among COVID-19 patients have been in an older demographic.

"It can have severe impacts on people of all ages and this story and this unfortunate and tragic situation as a reminder of that," Summers said.

"Certainly, this is a very rare occurrence. It's a rare event. And the investigation continues as to understanding what exactly might have happened. However, regardless, it's a sad day."

The Roberta Place Retirement Lodge long-term care home in Barrie, Ont., north of Toronto, also made headlines over the weekend after health officials said a U.K. variant of COVID-19 was behind a deadly outbreak there.

On Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it had learned of an additional individual with the U.K. variant within the region.

The unit said that individual had close contact with a person who is also part of a COVID-19 outbreak at Bradford Valley Care Community, a long-term care home in Bradford West Gwillimbury, south of Barrie.

Officials are now investigating whether that outbreak is also due to the U.K. variant.

Ontario reported 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 more deaths related to the virus on Sunday.

The numbers were slightly up from Saturday's 2,359 cases, though deaths declined by two from previous figures.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in Peel Region, 215 in York Region and 121 in Niagara.

Over 48,900 tests had been completed in Ontario over the past 24 hours.

The province reported that 4,427 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the province's last report, and 1,436 are hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 255,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Of those, 225,046 have recovered and 5,803 people have died.

On Monday, the province plans to issue the results of a weekend-long expansion of its "inspection blitz" of big-box stores to ensure they were following COVID-19 guidelines.

The workplace inspections, which started in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas last weekend, stretched out to Ottawa, Windsor, Niagara and Durham regions.

Preliminary figures from Saturday showed inspectors went into 310 big-box stores and issued 34 tickets and 53 orders, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said Sunday.

Overall, inspectors found the stores were only at "64 per cent compliance, which the minister said wasn't good enough.

"The three big issues that we're finding this weekend: masking protocols aren't being followed, in some cases; the physical distancing is still an issue in some stores; and this weekend we found that some of these big-box stores don't have a safety plan that's required of them to prevent COVID-19 from coming into the workplace," McNaughton said in an interview.

"Every business should know at this point in the pandemic what's expected of them."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said there had been 102 deaths in Ontario over the past 24 hours. There were, in fact, 50 deaths.

Latest Stories

  • A little luck propels Toronto Maple Leafs to 3-2 win over Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The Toronto Maple Leafs enjoyed puck luck scoring three goals off deflections in a 3-2 win Sunday over the host Calgary Flames. Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf, Jake Muzzin earned his first of the season and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto (5-2-0) in an afternoon matinee. Toronto defenceman Morgan Reilly assisted on three goals, Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell turned away 31 of 33 shots for his second win in as many starts this season. The Maple Leafs played their seventh game in 12 days after travelling Saturday to Calgary. Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm countered for the Flames (2-1-1), who were coming off a five-day break without a game. Jacob Markstrom turned away 29 of 32 shots in the loss. Two Toronto goals caromed off Flames bodies and another off a Leaf skate. "It was a pretty ugly game to be honest for us," Matthews said. "I think there was a lot of things we could have done better. "Obviously a couple of solid, lucky bounces that went our way." Matthews returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday's 4-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers with a hand injury. "I'll obviously have to take care of it in the next couple of weeks, but it feels a lot better and feels more than good enough to play and good enough to go out there and contribute," Matthews said. Down 3-2, Calgary pulled Markstrom for an extra attacker with 1:49 remaining. The Flames also called a timeout with 37 seconds to play, but couldn't produce the equalizer. "That's hockey. Bounces go each way throughout a game," Monahan said. "We've got to clean up a few areas and I think we've got to be around their net a little bit more to get those bounces." Campbell appeared to be in some pain in the final minute after Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum. "I was just really focused on trying to get out of this place with two points," Toronto's goalie said. Both teams scored one power-play goal on four chances. With Tkachuk providing a screen, Lindholm's wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Campbell short side for a power-play goal at 6:33 of the third period. Matthews was in the slot waiting for a play to develop when the puck deflected off him and Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson for the eventual game winner at 2:42. Simmonds, who signed with Toronto as a free agent in October, earned his 500th career NHL point and gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Simmonds was parked in front of Markstrom when what appeared to be his between-the-legs backhand pass deflected off the inside of his right skate for a power-play goal 32 seconds before the second-period buzzer. Calgary drew even at 1-1 when Monahan on Campbell's right had time to bank his own rebound off the goaltender's back and into the net at 12:53. Muzzin's long snapshot from just inside the blue-line deflected off Flames forward Dominik Simon and by Markstrom's glove at 7:16 of the first period. "We had some unlucky bounces, but I think we're playing good," Markstrom said. "If you keep working hard in practice, and keep working hard in games and doing the right things, hopefully these bounces are going to stop. Just got to work a little bit harder and create your own luck." Marner circling down low fed the puck up to Muzzin to collect his 300th career NHL point in his 307th game with the assist. Toronto defenceman T.J. Brodie, who was a Flame for a decade before signing with Toronto in the off-season, faced his former club for the first time Sunday. After a gentle schedule to open their season, the Flames will play at least every second day for two weeks, including back-to-back road games in Winnipeg next week against the Jets. The Maple Leafs remain in Calgary for Tuesday's rematch before heading to Edmonton on a four-game road trip. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • 10 things: OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson lead shorthanded Raptors to victory vs. Pacers

    OG Anunoby scores 30 points to help the shorthanded Toronto Raptors to a gritty win over the Indiana Pacers.

  • AdCultureHook

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Cleopatra's DNA Looked Like This, People Are Upset

    Because of CGI, CT scans, and 3-D printing, you can now look your favorite historical figure in the eyes, and they ll look back.

  • Yankees acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

    The Pirates continue to get rid of any players you've heard of before, sending Jameson Taillon to the Yankees.

  • Why OG Anunoby prefers to be guarded by bigs

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby had a lot of success penetrating against the Pacers’ bigs and explains why it’s easier to attack them.

  • How Kobe Bryant helped propel the WNBA orange hoodie's iconic rise

    The WNBA's orange hoodie campaign took off after Kobe Bryant's death one year ago. It's now part of his legacy.

  • AdSoGoodly

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    What Happens To Your Body If You Sleep With Socks

    If you aren’t doing this already, you need to start.

  • Is this the best Canadiens team of a generation?

    It's been a long time since the Montreal Canadiens have been truly elite. Julian McKenzie explains why this is the best Habs team he's ever seen.

  • Damian Lillard trolls Thunder with new shoes from his buzzer-beating 2019 playoff win

    The new Adidas shoes are designed in Oklahoma City Thunder colors and have Damian Lillard's stats from the epic 2019 game on them.

  • No hugs allowed: Security stops Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo from exchanging jerseys

    Bam and Kyrie's jersey exchange had to be broken up by Heat security.

  • AdSogoodly

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Pour Vinegar On Bread And Leave In Garbage Can

    If you aren't pouring vinegar on bread and leaving it in the garbage can, you need to start...

  • ‘Maybe I’m a good defender’: Fred VanVleet on late-game steal

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was tremendous on the defensive end against the Indiana Pacers as he tallied 3 steals, including a clutch one in the final seconds against Malcolm Brogdon.

  • Greg Olsen announces retirement after 14-year TE career, will join Fox as analyst

    Greg Olsen spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, but the final season with the Seahawks.

  • White's prediction for Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight: 'It's gonna be an ass whoopin'

    Dana White offered a blunt prediction for the upcoming exhibition between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

  • AdGroovy History

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    68 Uncensored Vintage Photos- Discretion Advised

    Mind blowing retro images captured more than expected

  • Fantasy Hockey Week 2 Notes: Fallout of huge Patrik Laine trade

    What fantasy hockey dividends will be paid by the Patrik Laine trade?

  • Championship gear: Get your Kansas City Chiefs 2020 AFC title merchandise here

    The Chiefs will meet Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on February 7.

  • Bucs, Chiefs reach Super Bowl as Kansas City tries to repeat

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Brady will become the first quarterback to play a Super Bowl on his team’s home field. He owes the Tampa Bay defence that sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, and a curious late call on fourth-and-goal by the Packers as Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday. The Bucs (14-5) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7. No, a host team in the Super Bowl has never happened in 54 previous games. Brady is back in his first year at Tampa Bay after reaching this stage nine times with the New England Patriots. He went 20 of 36 for 286 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions as Tampa Bay squandered most of an 18-point lead. Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combined for five sacks to help the Bucs hang on for their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory. The Bucs snapped Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak. They were aided by a strange decision from Packers coach Matt LaFleur with just over two minutes remaining in a 31-23 game. After three straight incompletions had the Packers facing fourth-and-goal from the 8, the Packers elected to kick a field goal to get within five. Tampa Bay then ran out the clock on the Packers (14-4). Rodgers went 33 of 48 for 346 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, but fell to 1-4 in conference championship games as a starting quarterback. The Packers had the NFL’s best red-zone offence this season, but they twice settled for field goals after having a first-and-goal Sunday. CHIEFS 38, BILLS 24 KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo’s secondary with ruthless efficiency, helping Kansas City roll over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game. The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns, most of it to favourite playmakers Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who complemented their star quarterback with a record-setting night of their own. The Chiefs will face a familiar foe — Tom Brady — and the NFC champ Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Florida. Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill added nine catches for 172 yards, becoming the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single post-season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams added short TD runs for the Chiefs, who will try to become the eighth franchise and first team since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and ’04 to defend the Lombardi Trophy. Allen, who had his worst game of the season in a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, again struggled against the blitzing Kansas City defence. He finished with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception, but a big chunk of his numbers came as the Bills tried to rally from a 38-15 deficit in the final minutes. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press

  • AdZagline

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Lease Markdowns in Washington On Unsold Cars

    Some car companies offer unsold inventory for up to 70% off the listed prices. These deals are only allowed through authorized partners. Search now.

  • Stars tie NHL power-play record in 3-2 win over Predators

    DALLAS — Joe Pavelski helped the Dallas Star tie the NHL record for power-play goals in the first two games, scoring one of three with the man advantage in another victory over the Nashville Predators, 3-2 on Sunday night. Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz also scored on the power play after the Stars went 5 of 8 with the man advantage in a 7-0 victory over the Predators in their delayed opener. Dallas was 3 of 4 on the power play this time. The Stars tied the 1995-95 Pittsburgh Penguins and 1942-43 Detroit Red Wings with eight power-play goals in the first two games. Pavelski also had the primary assist on the goals by Gurianov and Hintz, giving him seven points through two games after he had two goals and two assists in the opener. Hintz had two assists as well. Filip Forsberg beat Anton Khudobin for the first time in nearly 90 minutes to start the Dallas goalie’s season after the Stars were called for too many men on the ice in the second period. It was just second power-play goal in the first 19 chances of the season for the Predators, who have lost three consecutive games after winning their first two. Mikael Granlund got Nashville within a goal again midway through the third period by redirecting a shot from Viktor Arvidsson past Khudobin for the first even-strength tally of the game. Khudobin made 15 saves, including a sprawling stop with his pads on a shot from Arvidsson with the Predators playing 6-on-5 in the final minute. The Stars had gone up 3-1 when Pavelski beat Juuse Saros with a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Hintz early in the third after Arvidsson's tripping penalty. Khudobin’s seventh career assist started a final Dallas rush with about 10 seconds left on Rocco Grimaldi’s tripping penalty in the second period. Hintz’s shot from the left circle rolled over Saros’ right leg and trickled across the goal line. Gurianov opened the scoring with a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from behind the goal line by Pavelski following a tripping call against Nick Cousins. The Stars played without forward Jamie Benn two days after their captain’s right leg buckled awkwardly during a collision in the opener. Forward Joel Kiviranta was placed on injured reserve after leaving practice Saturday with a lower-body injury. WHAT'S NEXT Predators: Host Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Stars: Host Detroit on Tuesday and Thursday nights. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • Anze Kopitar has 3 points, Kings beat St. Louis 6-3

    ST. LOUIS — Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Sunday night. Alex Iafallo, Carl Gundstrom, Gabriel Vilardi, Lias Andersson and Drew Doughty each scored for the Kings as Los Angeles earned a split of its two-game set in St. Louis. Quick improved to 2-0-2. Brayden Schenn scored twice for St. Louis and Ville Husso stopped 29 shots in his first NHL start. Los Angeles took the lead on a pair of goals just 23 seconds apart in the first period. With Torey Krug in the penalty box for hooking, Iafallo swatted a loose puck in the crease with 1:47 remaining in the opening period to tie it at 1. Gundstrom put a move on Vince Dunn and faked Justin Faulk to his knees before beating Husso for his first goal of the season. The Kings expanded the lead 6:25 into the second period when Dustin Brown picked off a pass from Dunn and setup Vilardi for his third goal of the season. Just 1:57 later, Kopitar deflected a shot from Adrian Kempe past Husso to expand Los Angeles’ lead to 4-1. St. Louis went on the power play when Andersson was penalized for hooking with 4:52 remaining in the second. However, Kopitar setup Andersson streaking out of the box to make it 5-1. Schenn put the Blues on the board on a cross-ice feed from Jordan Kyrou 14:26 into the first period. He added his fourth goal of the season 6:01 into the third period. Ryan O’Reilly followed Schenn’s second tally with his first goal of the season 48 seconds later to cut the Kings lead to 5-3. Doughty added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining. QUICK STAYING POWER Quick appeared in his 648th career game to move past his goaltending coach, Bill Ranford, into a three-way tie for 39th on the NHL's career list. SHOTS OF REALITY St. Louis is 3-0-0 when outshooting its opponent but is 0-2-1 when being outshot. The Blues have been outscored 15-2 in the three defeats. LEAVE IT TO THE CAPTAIN Kopitar's three-point night gives him a point in four straight games. He has one goal and seven assists in that timeframe. UP NEXT Kings: At Minnesota Tuesday night. Blues: Open a four-game road trip at Vegas Tuesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL David Solomon, The Associated Press

  • Ty Smith extends points streak to 5, Devils beat Islanders

    NEWARK, N.J. — Ty Smith set up two first-period goals to become the sixth NHL rookie defenceman to get points in his first five games, leading the New Jersey Devils to an 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night. Scott Wedgewood, who spent last season in the AHL, made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout since blanking the Devils in December 2017 for Arizona. The win was his first in an NHL game since February 2018. Jack Hughes and Pavel Zajac scored two minutes apart late in the opening period as the Devils split their home-and-home series with the Islanders. Wedgewood, who signed with the Devils as a free agent in the off-season, has started the last two games for New Jersey. No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday, hours before the Islanders posted a 4-1 win over the Devils. Wedgewood was at his best in the first period when he made six saves on the Islanders first power play. Rookie Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves in his second career game. He started against the Rangers and the Islanders also were shut out. Hughes, who had seven goals last season after being picked first overall in the 2019 draft, got his third of the season with a power-play goal from the left circle at 17:00. Smith had the primary assist on a play Islanders penalty-killer Cal Clutterbuck broke his stick. Zacha doubled the margin two minutes later, putting in the rebound of a Nikita Gusev shot past Sorokin. Smith had the second assist. The last rookie defenceman to score in five straight games to start his career was Cale Makar of Colorado in 2019. SPECIAL TEAMS The Devils came into the game struggling on the power play and penalty kill. They were 1 of 11 with the extra man in their first four games and were 1 of 2 against the Islanders. After giving up six goals in 16 short-handed situations, New Jersey was perfect on two kills. MOVES: Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle played after missing the first four games with an injury. The Devils recalled forward Nick Merkley from the taxi squad and loaned forward Jesper Boqvist to the taxi squad. Merkley played on a line with Gusev and Zacha. He was on the ice for the Zacha goal. INJURY Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier left the ice in the second period and played only 7:16. UP NEXT Islanders: Visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Devils: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • AdHistory Daily

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Leaked Photos From 2000s No One Was Meant To See

    Mind blowing photographs expose a very different side to the 2000s- discretion advised

  • Stefon Diggs stands on sideline long after Bills loss, watching Chiefs' trophy celebration

    Stefon Diggs wanted to see the Chiefs celebrate.

  • Wizards fall to Spurs 121-101 in return from COVID-19 layoff

    SAN ANTONIO — Patty Mills scored 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 16 and the San Antonio Spurs used their depth to beat Washington 121-101 on Sunday night in the Wizards' first game in two weeks. The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Washington was playing for the first time since Jan. 11, when it beat the visiting Phoenix Suns 128-107. LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points, Devin Vassell had 14 points and Keldon Johnson had 13 for San Antonio. Dejounte Murray, who missed the second half of Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a sprained left ankle, had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second career triple-double. The Wizards still had six players ineligible, and Washington faded down the stretch as coach Scott Brooks primarily used an eight-man rotation. Bradley Beal scored 31 points and Jerome Robinson added 16 points for Washington. Russell Westbrook had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes. The Wizards made their first three shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. Washington was 14 for 42 overall on 3-pointers, helping it stay with San Antonio through three quarters. But the Spurs outscored the Wizards by 12 points in the fourth. San Antonio finished 15 for 31 on 3-pointers in securing its largest margin of victory this season. The Spurs remain unbeaten in seven games when they hold a double-digit lead. TIP-INS Wizards: Point guard Cassius Winston was still wearing his medical mask upon entering the game for Westbrook in the first quarter. Someone from the bench yelled at Winston, who apparently forgot he had his mask on. He quickly took it off and tossed it toward the bench. ... Former Spurs forward Davis Bertans is among the six players who remain ineligible. Spurs: Vassell is the first Spurs rookie with four or more 3-pointers in a game since Gary Neal in 2011. Vassell is also the sixth Spurs player with at least four 3-pointers in a game this season. Mills heads the list with four such games, followed by Walker with two. Vassell, Johnson, Aldridge and Rudy Gay each have one. ... Murray collected his 1,000th career rebound in 202 games with the Spurs. He has 21 games with 10-plus rebounds in four seasons. UP NEXT Wizards: Continue a three-game trip Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. Spurs: At New Orleans on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press

  • Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took the Kansas City Chiefs five frustrating decades to make their second Super Bowl appearance. Now, the defending champs are headed there for the second straight year. Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo's secondary with ruthless efficiency Sunday night, helping the Chiefs roll to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game. The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns, most of it to favourite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who complemented their star quarterback with a record-setting night of their own. The Chiefs will face a familiar foe — Tom Brady — and the NFC champ Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Florida. “It was just trusting each other. The best thing about this team is we believe in each other," said Mahomes, who was also dealing with a toe injury. “But the job's not finished. We're going to Tampa; we're trying to run it back." Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill added nine catches for 172 yards, becoming the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single post-season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams added short TD runs for the Chiefs, who will try to become the eighth franchise and first team since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and '04 to defend the Lombardi Trophy. Allen, who had his worst game of the season in a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, again struggled against the blitzing Kansas City defence. He finished with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception, but a big chunk of his numbers came as the Bills tried to rally from a 38-15 deficit in the final minutes. Their frustration boiled over with 3:19 to go, when Allen was getting sacked by Tanoh Kpassagnon. Alex Okafor finished off the tackle, and Allen pitched the ball in his face in resentment. Offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushed in and levelled Okafor, resulting in a flood of offsetting personal foul penalties. It capped a bitter loss for the Bills, who had reached their first AFC title game since beating Kansas City at home on Jan. 1, 1994. They had won 11 of 12 since their loss to the Chiefs earlier this season — in fact, they hadn’t trailed in the second half since Week 8 — and were riding a wave of confidence that this might finally be their championship year. Instead, after finally conquering the Patriots in the AFC East, the Bills have a new roadblock to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs actually spotted the Bills a 9-0 lead, thanks in large part to Mecole Hardman's muffed punt inside their 5 that gifted Buffalo a touchdown. But the reigning champs were hardly rattled; the Chiefs, after all, rallied from double-digits in each of their post-season wins last season, including their Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco. Mahomes and Kelce soon found their groove. And the rest of the Chiefs offence followed suit. They surgically took apart Buffalo's defence on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a short TD throw to Hardman — no hard feelings over that fumble. Then, the Chiefs cruised 82 yards in just five plays, the big one Hardman's 50-yard end-around that set up Williams' touchdown tumble. Finally, they made it three TDs in three possessions when Edwards-Helaire — in his first game back from an ankle injury — capped a 77-yard drive with a short plunge. The only answer from Buffalo was Tyler Bass's chip-shot field goal that made it 21-12 at the break. You don't beat Kansas City by kicking field goals from the 3-yard line, though. Or from the 9, where the Bills settled for another one to close within 24-15 late in the third quarter. That became painfully clear on the ensuing drive. Mahomes hit Hill in stride and the All-Pro wide receiver promptly made the Bills secondary look downright foolish. Weaving in and out of woebegone defenders, Hill was finally caught inside the 5-yard line after a 71-yard gain, ultimately setting up Kelce's short TD catch a few plays later. Any hopes the Bills had of a comeback were dashed when Rashad Fenton picked off a tipped pass deep in Kansas City territory. The Chiefs breezily marched the other direction, and Mahomes and Kelce kicked off the celebration of another trip to the Super Bowl when they connected for their second score of the game. “I’m proud of these guys,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who moved into a tie with Joe Gibbs for fourth on the career list with his 17th playoff win. “They did a phenomenal job, and hats off to the Buffalo Bills and the great job they did all year, and most of all, listen, we have the Lamar Hunt Trophy back in Kansas City. "Now we have to get the big one.” INJURIES Chiefs: RG Andrew Wylie hurt his knee early in the second half and LT Eric Fisher limped off in the fourth quarter with an injury to his Achilles' tendon. ... CB L'Jarius Sneed and SS Armani Watts were evaluated for concussions. UP NEXT The Chiefs and Buccaneers have only played 13 times, and Kansas City had lost five straight before a 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29 — a game that wasn't as close as the final score. Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press