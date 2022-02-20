Ontario reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths while hospitalizations and ICU cases drop

·1 min read

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,056 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and in the province today along with 324 patients in intensive care.

That's 135 fewer patients in hospital compared to numbers reported on Saturday.

Health authorities are also reporting 19 further deaths attributed to the virus.

The province is reporting 1,966 new COVID-19 cases, but that number is likely higher due to limited access to molecular testing.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 92.5 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 90.3 have two doses.

Of those aged 18 and older, 57.1 per cent have received a booster dose. Beginning Friday, youth aged 12 to 17 were able to book booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as long as six months had passed since their second dose.

Authorities say data will not be released on Monday due to the Family Day holiday. New figures will be released on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press

