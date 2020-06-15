Ontario reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, most from Toronto and Peel regions

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 today, and eight more deaths.

It's the lowest number of new daily cases since late March.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says in a tweet that 126 of the 181 new cases are from the Toronto and Peel regions.

The new cases bring the province to a total of 32,370 — an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day.

The total includes 2,527 deaths and 27,213 resolved cases.

That's 252 more resolved cases than the previous day, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than active ones.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped from 438 to 419, and the number of people on ventilators decreased as well, while intensive care rates remained stable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press