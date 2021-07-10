Ontario reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since early September

A view of a lineup at mass COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub health centre in Toronto in April 2021. (Alan Habbick/CBC - image credit)

Ontario reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the fewest on a single day since Sept. 6, 2020.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 187

Tests completed: 23,700

Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.6 per cent, the lowest on a Friday since Sept. 4

Active cases: 1,710

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 197; 134 needed a ventilator to breathe

Deaths: Eight, pushing the official toll to 9,245

Vaccinations: 207,507 doses administered on Friday