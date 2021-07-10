Ontario reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since early September
Ontario reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the fewest on a single day since Sept. 6, 2020.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 187
Tests completed: 23,700
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.6 per cent, the lowest on a Friday since Sept. 4
Active cases: 1,710
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 197; 134 needed a ventilator to breathe
Deaths: Eight, pushing the official toll to 9,245
Vaccinations: 207,507 doses administered on Friday