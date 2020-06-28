Ontario reports 178 new cases, six new deaths related to COVID-19

TORONTO — Ontario reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths related to the virus on Sunday.

The total number of cases now stands at 34,654, which includes 30,107 cases marked as resolved and 2,658 deaths.

New cases of the virus outpaced the number of resolved cases for the first time in recent days.

The number of people in hospital for the virus dropped significantly.

The number of people in intensive care also continued to drop, although there was a slight increase in the number of people using a ventilator.

The Ministry of Health says it was able to complete more than 28,000 tests for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

The Canadian Press