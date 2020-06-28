Ontario reports 178 new cases as hospitalizations continue to decline

Ontario reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units continued to decline.

The number of patients in hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 decreased by 38 and sits at 214. Those being treated in intensive care units have decreased by three to 51, while people needing ventilators increased by one to 36.

The province reported six new deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died to 2,658.

The number of new cases is a 0.5 per cent increase from Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 34,654. Almost 87 per cent of those cases have been classified as resolved, including 175 reported resolved on Sunday.

The province's daily number has remained below 200 all but two days in the past two weeks.

Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer new cases, and 19 of those reported no new cases at all, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

The provinces network of labs processed 28,633 tests for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, a decrease from Friday's record high testing volumes, but Elliott says Ontario has "now surpassed Alberta in cumulative tests per capita and lead every other province."