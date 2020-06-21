Ontario reports 175 new cases of COVID-19 as number of hospitalizations declines

Ontario reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning as the number of people in hospital with the novel coronavirus continued to decline.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, there are 47 fewer patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday than there were on Saturday.

The Ontario health ministry reported on its website that 286 people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus as of Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with 86 in intensive care units and 59 on ventilators.

A total of 28,719 cases have recovered, while a total of 2,606 people have died of COVID-19, according to provincial counts.

Meanwhile, a total of 23,408 tests were completed on Saturday and Elliott said testing in Ontario remains at "all-time" highs.

Ontario has been processing more than 20,000 tests daily since June 9, when 19,941 tests were completed, Elliott said.

"As we gradually reopen, ongoing testing will be critical," Elliott said in a tweet on Sunday.

The ministry says the province has a cumulative total of 33,476 cases.

According to Elliott, the number of new cases represents a 0.5 per cent increase. There are 76 fewer active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as compared to that of Saturday, Elliott added.

The daily report follows a slight increase in the number of new cases on Saturday, when Ontario reported more than 200 new cases.

Troops leave long-term care homes in GTA

Ontario drivers, meanwhile, are being told to stay on the lookout for military vehicles on the roads this week as hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to long-term care facilities in the Greater Toronto Area start to head home.

Around 500 military members and their associated equipment were gathered at Canadian Forces Base Borden, north of Toronto, in early April to support the federal government's response to COVID-19.

Many of those troops were eventually deployed to seven long-term care homes hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

They found cases of abuse and negligence as well as bug infestations, bleeding infections and residents being left crying for help for hours.

Their observations were compiled into a damning report released last month that has sparked several lawsuits as well as calls for an overhaul of how Ontario's long-term care homes are managed.

The Armed Forces say that with their mission now complete, the troops are scheduled to return to their home units across Ontario on Monday and Thursday, during which time a large number of military vehicles will be on the roads.