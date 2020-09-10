Ontario reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, mostly in the Greater Toronto Area

Ontario reported an additional 170 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, concentrated mainly in the Greater Toronto Area.

The slight increase over the 149 new cases seen in yesterday's update was accompanied by a bounce back in testing levels, with nearly 25,000 test samples for the novel coronavirus processed by the province's network of labs.

Toronto confirmed the most new cases, with 55. York Region saw 28 and Peel Region 22. Ottawa reported another 12 confirmed infections.

Meanwhile, 28 of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, and 14 of those 28 saw none, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

