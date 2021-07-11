Ontario reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, six more virus-related deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 166 new cases of COVID-19 today and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the cases are in Waterloo and another 28 are in Toronto.

Elliott says Grey Bruce and Peel Region each saw 18 new infections.

She says 170,537 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, for a total of more than 16,997,971 doses given since the provincial immunization effort got underway.

The province says 202 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units, with 132 of those on ventilators.

Declining case counts and high vaccination rates have allowed Ontario to accelerate its pandemic recovery plans, and the province is now set to enter Stage 3 of reopening on Friday.

Museums, theatres and performance venues are among the cultural sites set to reopen at limited capacity, while gyms and restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press