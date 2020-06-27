Ontario reports 160 more COVID-19 cases, with record-high testing

Ontario reported 160 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while processing a record high of 33,492 tests.

Ontario has now seen a total of 34,476 infections of the novel coronavirus since late January.

Of those, nearly 87 per cent are resolved. Another 178 cases were marked resolved since the province's last update.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The province reported an additional eight deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 252 people hospitalized, 54 of which are in intensive care. Of those, 35 people are on a ventilator.

The previous testing record was reported yesterday, when Ontario's network of about 30 labs processed 30,780 COVID-19 test samples.

Meanwhile, Ontario has extended its emergency orders to July 10.

The orders, which were set to expire on June 30, allow healthcare providers and public health units to redeploy staff. However, the province has removed some restrictions for indoor sports and recreation facilities in Stage 2.

The province had already extended its declaration of emergency until July 15.

Ford has said he is hopeful that will be the last extension of the emergency declaration.